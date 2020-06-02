Kelowna’s iconic OK Corral facing possible bankruptcy

Send this page to someone via email

It has been an county music institution in Kelowna for 35 years: live music, line dancing and, of course, the mechanical bull ride.

But owners of the OK Corral Cabaret are concerned that if they are not allowed to reopen soon they will be forced into bankruptcy.

The doors to the iconic nightclub have been closed for two months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah, it’s been a long time,” DJ Bonneau told Global News.

And now, employees are being told that if the nightclub doesn’t get some help getting the lights back on soon, the iconic cabaret could remain closed forever.

“Ultimately, if we don’t see things changing in favour of the nightclub industry we are going to see the doors closing permanently,” Bonneau said.

Bonneau has spun songs for 34 years at the Corral. He says we would hate to see it go the way of Gabby’s.

“It would be a shame, it would definitely be a shame,” Bonneau said.

“It’s a dying industry and we would like to keep it alive.”

But even Gabby’s couldn’t stay alive. COVID-19 forced the Langley club to close its doors down for good last week, after 34 years in business.

“We need immediate help finding ways to partially open with health and safety at the forefront or we will be forced into bankruptcy,” Corral managing owner Andy Bowie told Global News an email statement.

Currently, there is no exact date for when nightclubs might be able to reopen under the province’s restart plan.

But when the province allows nightclubs like the Corral to reopen remains to be seen. Staff and ownership have some creative plans, however, to increase business.

“What we could do is fence off this entire parking lot and utilize this space,” said Bonneau.

The Corral is hoping that the City of Kelowna will afford them the same opportunity that they have given some restaurants in downtown Kelowna.

“The patio thing that they are doing downtown, that could be extended to the parking lot here,” said the Corral’s sound mixer Orest Patraschuck.

Expanding the patio licence into the parking lot would allow for more seating, while maintaining proper social distancing, Patraschuck said.

“It’s a chance for the Corral to at least stay in business.”