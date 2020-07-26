Menu

Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports 169 new cases as province steps up testing capacity

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Quebec continues to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in the province, reporting 169 new confirmed cases on Sunday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec to 58,583.

The province is also reporting one new death, which brings the number of people to have died from the novel coronavirus to 5,667 since the beginning of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Young adults given new warnings as coronavirus cases spike across Canada

The number of hospitalizations has decreased by nine, for a new total of 197. Ten of these patients are being treated in intensive care, which is a decrease of two since Saturday.

The province has stepped up its testing capacity in recent days — the latest data shows 16,387 tests were conducted on Friday, July 24. So far 1,151,151 tests have been performed since the start of the health crisis.

Montreal remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, counting 28,475 confirmed cases.

Health authorities say over 50,700 people in Quebec have recovered from the virus.

