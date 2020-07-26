2 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, 1 each in Elgin and Oxford, Sarnia and Lambton

Send this page to someone via email

Two new novel coronavirus cases were reported in London-Middlesex on Sunday.

There are now a total of 664 COVID-19 cases in the region, with 582 recoveries and 57 deaths.

The number of recoveries has not changed for at least three days, and the last COVID-19-related death was reported six weeks ago.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), both of Sunday’s new cases are from London, where there are now a total of 614 cases.

Elsewhere, Strathroy-Caradoc has seen 24 cases, Middlesex Centre has seen 12, North Middlesex and Thames Centre have seen six each, while one case has been reported in each of Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

One of the new cases from Sunday is associated with a long-term care home.

An outbreak remains active at Victoria Hospital in B8 Inpatient Mental Health, according to the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

It was declared Friday after two employees of LHSC tested positive for the virus.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent as of the week of July 12, the most recent data available. That figure is the same as it was the two weeks prior, according to the health unit.

The incident rate for London and Middlesex is 130.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Sunday.

People in their 20s continue to be the largest age group for cases in the region, accounting for 140 cases, or just over 21 per cent, while people in their 80s and older account for 107 cases, or 16 per cent.

There have been at least 27 outbreaks in the region, with 21 at long-term care and retirement homes. The facilities account for at least 184 cases, including 37 deaths.

Health-care workers overall make up nearly a quarter of the region’s total case count.

St. Joseph’s Health Care again reported no COVID-19 patients in its care, while the London Health Sciences Centre has not issued a tally since June 10. It says it will do so only if the number of COVID-19 patients rises above five.

At least 113 people have had to be hospitalized for COVID-19, with the vast majority, about 90 per cent, over the age of 50.

At least 31 patients have had to be admitted to intensive care units, according to the health unit.

Ontario

Ontario is seeing 137 news cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and 58 per cent of them are people under the age of 40.

As of Sunday morning, the government said 38,680 people have contracted COVID-19 to date. It was also reported that four more people died, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,763.

In total, 34,359 people have recovered from the virus.

Public health units in Windsor-Essex, Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region reported larger increases in the number of cases compared to other regions of the province.

Elgin and Oxford

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The number of recoveries and deaths remain unchanged.

There are now a total of 105 cases in the region, which includes 82 recoveries and five deaths.

SWPH has recorded at least one new coronavirus case every day for the past nine days.

There are at least 16 active cases — with six in St. Thomas, four in Aylmer, three in Bayham, two in Tillsonburg, and one in Norwich.

St. Thomas has seen the most cases in the region, with 24. Woodstock follows with 17 cases, and Dutton/Dunwich and Tillsonburg each have nine.

People in their 50s make up 25 per cent of all cases, followed by people in their 60s at 15.2 per cent.

SWPH has received 14,471 tests to date, with 305 pending results. At least 0.7 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) do not issue updates over the weekend.

As of Friday, two new cases were reported and three people had recovered.

The region’s total case count stood at 63, of which 57 people have recovered and five people have died. The death toll has remained unchanged since late April.

At least 26 cases have been reported in Stratford during the pandemic, along with four deaths, which health officials say were linked to a since-resolved outbreak at Greenwood Court, a long-term care home. The outbreak was declared over in May.

In Perth County, 18 cases have been reported, while in Huron County, 15 cases have been reported, with one active.

In St. Marys, four cases, including one death, have been reported.

No hospitalizations have been reported since April, according to the health unit.

At least 11,109 people had been tested as of Thursday. It’s not clear how many tests are pending.

Sarnia and Lambton

For the first time in at least four days, the region is seeing a new case of COVID-19.

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported one new case late Saturday, with no new recoveries or deaths.

This brings the region’s total case count to 293, with 261 recoveries and 25 deaths.

Seven cases remain active, and at least six of those cases are located in Sarnia, according to health unit data.

No COVID-19 patients are being treated at Sarnia’s Bluewater Health hospital as of Sunday. The hospital hasn’t treated a COVID-19 patient since June 14 and soon after closed its dedicated coronavirus unit.

LPH officials say 25 per cent of COVID-19 cases are people aged 80 and older. Sixteen per cent of cases are people between the ages of 50 to 59.

Health care workers account for 21 per cent of the region’s cases.

At least 16,217 test results had been received by the health unit as of late Saturday, with 1.8 per cent coming back positive.

— With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick and Jessica Patton

