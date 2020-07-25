Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police investigating after man dies Saturday following west end assault earlier in week

By Allison Bench Global News
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle.
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service’s Homicide Section is investigating the death of a man following an assault in the city’s west end on Wednesday.

In a Saturday news release, police said officers were called to a motel in the area of 153 Street and 111 Avenue around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an injured man.

Abdikhadar Aden, 31, was found by police in a suite with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital that morning but died of his injuries Saturday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton police officer, peace officer and 2 former EPS employees charged with assault

Police said an investigation has determined that Aden was involved in an altercation at the motel before officials arrived.

Anyone with information should contact police at 780-423-4567 or tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, police said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicideedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideEdmonton AssaultWest Edmonton crimeAbdikhadar Adennorthwest edmonton assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers