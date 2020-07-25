Edmonton police investigating after man dies Saturday following west end assault earlier in week

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service’s Homicide Section is investigating the death of a man following an assault in the city’s west end on Wednesday.

In a Saturday news release, police said officers were called to a motel in the area of 153 Street and 111 Avenue around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an injured man.

Abdikhadar Aden, 31, was found by police in a suite with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital that morning but died of his injuries Saturday.

Police said an investigation has determined that Aden was involved in an altercation at the motel before officials arrived.

Anyone with information should contact police at 780-423-4567 or tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, police said.