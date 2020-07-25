There were four recorded deaths from the novel coronavirus in Canada on Saturday, all of which were from Ontario and Quebec — the two provinces hit hardest by the virus.

Ontario health officials announced one person had died from COVID-19 on Saturday, moving the province’s death toll to 2,759, while 34,240 have recovered. Meanwhile, Quebec recorded three new deaths — although one of those deaths occurred prior to July 18, officials said.

In Quebec, 58,414 people have been diagnosed with the virus while 5,666 have died. Over 1.1 million residents have been tested for COVID-19 while 50,703 have recovered.

Overall, the country has seen 113,480 confirmed cases of the virus and 8,885 deaths. Just over 99,100 people living in Canada have recovered. These numbers are incomplete, however, as British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island and all three territories are not reporting new numbers on weekends.

Manitoba’s confirmed case total stands at 371 as of Friday. The province announced four new cases on Saturday but they have not yet been included in Global News’ confirmed case tally because the province has not said whether they were confirmed through testing or considered presumptive. An additional 13 cases are considered probable, according to provincial health data.

B.C. reported 3,397 cases on Friday. More than 246,715 people in the province have been tested while 191 residents have died and 2,934 have recovered.

As of Friday, Alberta had 10,086 cases and 178 deaths. Over 623,400 people have been tested for the virus throughout the province while 8,567 have recovered.

There were 37 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Saturday, bringing the overall number of diagnoses to 1,136. As of 5 p.m. ET, 862 people had recovered while 89,800 residents had been tested for the virus. The province’s death toll remains at 16, where it has stayed since Thursday.

New Brunswick hasn’t seen a new case of COVID-19 since Monday, when the province recorded its 170th confirmed diagnosis of the virus. Of those, 165 residents have recovered while two have died. Over 50,800 have been tested so far.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday, leaving the provincial total at 1,067 diagnoses and 63 deaths. All but one case remain active, while 62,981 residents have been tested for the virus.

As of Friday, P.E.I. had almost reached its second week without a new COVID-19 case. The province’s 36th COVID-19 case was reported on July 15, while 18,323 people have been tested overall. Nobody in the province has died from the virus. Only two cases remain active.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, officials said Saturday there were no new cases to report. Of the province’s 265 cases, 259 have recovered and three people have died. More than 23,300 residents have been tested for the virus.

Nobody has died from COVID-19 in any of the territories.

Nunavut has seen zero cases, but as of Friday had tested 1,676 residents. In the Yukon, 11 out of 14 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, while 1,488 have been tested so far. All five of the Northwest Territories’ confirmed cases have recovered, while officials said Friday they had tested 3,060 residents for the virus.

