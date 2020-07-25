Recipe: No-bake vegan lemon tart

This delicious vegan treat takes about 20 minutes to prep, three-and-a-half hours to chill, and serves 12 people.
Ingredients
For the tart crust
- 1 cup rolled oats, regular or gluten-free
- 1 cup raw almonds
- ½ cup soft pitted Medjool dates (about 6 dates)
- 2 tbsp coconut flakes
- 2 tbsp maple syrup or agave syrup
- 2 tbsp coconut oil melted
- Pinch of salt
For the lemon curd filling
- 2 ¼ cups full fat coconut milk
- 3/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1/3 cup vegan sugar
- 3 tbsp cornstarch
- 3 tbsp plant milk
- 1 tbsp powdered agar agar
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- Pinch of salt
To Garnish
- Red currents
- Fresh strawberries, halved
Directions
- Line a 9-inch tart pan with a circular piece of parchment paper. This step is important, or the crust will stick to the pan making removal difficult.
- Place almonds, oats and coconut flakes in a blender or food process until a it turns into a course flour.
- Add dates, melted coconut oil and syrup and salt. Process until the mixture sticks together. If it is too dry or falls apart, add another date and process again.
- Transfer mixture to your prepared pan. Press down firmly with your fingers or place a square piece of parchment paper over the crust. Using the bottom of a drinking glass press down firmly going up the sides to create an even tart shell.
- Place in fridge and make the lemon curd.
- Place a medium sized saucepan on the stove with no heat. Combine all ingredients for the lemon curd and whisk to combine. It is important the cornstarch agar agar have completely dissolved. Turn heat to medium/high. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to low/medium and simmer for another 4-5 mins, until the curd has thickened slightly.
- Pour the mixture into the allow to cool at room temp before placing in the fridge (about 30 minutes). Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight to set the filling.
- Garnish with cut strawberries and red currents.
