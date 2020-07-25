Male cyclist killed in King collision identified by York Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

KING TOWNSHIP — York Regional Police say they believe they have identified a cyclist killed in a collision in the township of King this week.

Police say the cyclist is likely a 54-year-old man from Richmond Hill, but a post-mortem examination will confirm his identity.

The cyclist was found on Friday just after 7 a.m. when an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Keele Street in the area of Cavell Avenue.

The officer came across a vehicle that had rolled over and found a deceased man and a bicycle believed to belong to him nearby.

Around 9 a.m. that day, officers located a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle who was walking in the area of 15th Sideroad.

Drake David Tye Paul, a 20-year-old from Toronto, was arrested and charged with failure to stop causing death and dangerous driving causing death.