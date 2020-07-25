Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Male cyclist killed in King collision identified by York Regional Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2020 1:29 pm
Ontario’s police watchdog probing role York officers played in fatal crash involving cyclist
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, the Special Investigations Unit says York Regional Police were following a speeding car on Keele Street in King Township when the driver lost control and struck the cyclist.

KING TOWNSHIP — York Regional Police say they believe they have identified a cyclist killed in a collision in the township of King this week.

Police say the cyclist is likely a 54-year-old man from Richmond Hill, but a post-mortem examination will confirm his identity.

The cyclist was found on Friday just after 7 a.m. when an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Keele Street in the area of Cavell Avenue.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating King City crash that left cyclist dead

The officer came across a vehicle that had rolled over and found a deceased man and a bicycle believed to belong to him nearby.

Around 9 a.m. that day, officers located a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle who was walking in the area of 15th Sideroad.

Story continues below advertisement

Drake David Tye Paul, a 20-year-old from Toronto, was arrested and charged with failure to stop causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeYork Regional PoliceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitYork Region newsKing Township newsKing Township cyclist struck
Flyers
More weekly flyers