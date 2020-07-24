Ontario’s police watchdog investigating King City crash that left cyclist dead

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash in King City that led to the death of a cyclist.
York Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a vehicle rollover on Keele Street, north of Cavell Avenue, just after 7 a.m. Friday.
Police said a person had been pronounced dead on scene.
The Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate shortly after.
York Police Const. Laura Nicolle told Global News that an officer was conducting some speed enforcement in the area when it attempted to stop a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed.
Nicolle said the vehicle continued to speed past the officer and ended up fatally striking a cyclist.
The driver of the vehicle was found and has been taken into custody, according to Nicolle.
Police said the SIU invoked its mandate due to the officer’s involvement with the speed enforcement aspect of the incident.
The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.
Keel Street is closed from 6th Sideroad to 17th Sideroad for the investigation.
Comments