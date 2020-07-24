Ontario’s police watchdog investigating King City crash that left cyclist dead

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash in King City that led to the death of a cyclist.

York Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a vehicle rollover on Keele Street, north of Cavell Avenue, just after 7 a.m. Friday.

Police said a person had been pronounced dead on scene.

The Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate shortly after.

York Police Const. Laura Nicolle told Global News that an officer was conducting some speed enforcement in the area when it attempted to stop a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed.

Nicolle said the vehicle continued to speed past the officer and ended up fatally striking a cyclist.

The driver of the vehicle was found and has been taken into custody, according to Nicolle.

Police said the SIU invoked its mandate due to the officer’s involvement with the speed enforcement aspect of the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Keel Street is closed from 6th Sideroad to 17th Sideroad for the investigation.

SERIOUS COLLISION – Shortly after 7am officers responded to a vehicle rollover on Keele St north of Cavell Ave, King. Keele St closed from 16th Sideroad to 17th Sideroad. Updates to follow. — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 24, 2020

COLLISION UPDATE – One person is deceased at the scene of the collision on Keele Street north of Cavell Avenue in King. Keele Street will be closed in the area for several hours for the ongoing investigation. — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 24, 2020

FATAL COLLISION UPDATE – @SIUOntario have invoked their mandate in the collision on Keele St in the area of Cavell Ave. YRP Media Relations officer will be attending the scene. — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 24, 2020