Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged with 2nd-degree murder after homicide in Maskwacis: RCMP

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Maskwacis
RCMP investigate a homicide on Samson Cree First Nation. File/Global News

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 38-year-old man in Maskwacis, Alta.

On July 21, RCMP said officers were called to assist emergency medical services with a man who had been assaulted in a home on Samson Cree Nation.

Police said the victim, who has been identified as Benjamin Morin, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

On July 22, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged 31-year-old Edward Vincent Crier and 33-year-old Louie Albert Thom.

Both have been denied bail and remain in custody, police said.

Crier is scheduled to appear in Ponoka Provincial Court on July 24.

Thom is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on July 28.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMurderAlberta crimeMaskwacisSamson Cree NationSamsonMaskwacis homicideSamson Cree Nation homicideBenjamin MorinEdward CrierLouie Thom
Flyers
More weekly flyers