2 men charged with 2nd-degree murder after homicide in Maskwacis: RCMP

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 38-year-old man in Maskwacis, Alta.

On July 21, RCMP said officers were called to assist emergency medical services with a man who had been assaulted in a home on Samson Cree Nation.

Police said the victim, who has been identified as Benjamin Morin, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On July 22, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged 31-year-old Edward Vincent Crier and 33-year-old Louie Albert Thom.

Both have been denied bail and remain in custody, police said.

Crier is scheduled to appear in Ponoka Provincial Court on July 24.

Thom is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on July 28.

