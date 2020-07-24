Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Huntsville, Ont., man charged with child sexual offences

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 4:14 pm
In connection to the online child sexual exploitation investigation, Matthew Heittola, 20, was charged with two counts of child luring.
In connection to the online child sexual exploitation investigation, Matthew Heittola, 20, was charged with two counts of child luring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A 20-year-old Huntsville, Ont., man was charged with child sexual offences Thursday after police searched a local residence and seized electronic items.

Matthew Heittola, 20, was charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of making sexual material available to a child, and one count of indecent exposure to someone under 16 years old.

Trending Stories

Read more: 5 arrested across Ontario in separate child pornography investigations: OPP

Heittola is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HuntsvilleHuntsville OPPHuntsville newsHuntsville OntChild sexual offences Huntsville
Flyers
More weekly flyers