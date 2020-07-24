Huntsville, Ont., man charged with child sexual offences

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 20-year-old Huntsville, Ont., man was charged with child sexual offences Thursday after police searched a local residence and seized electronic items.

Matthew Heittola, 20, was charged with two counts of child luring, two counts of making sexual material available to a child, and one count of indecent exposure to someone under 16 years old.

Heittola is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement