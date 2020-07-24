COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary’s Ride Cycle Club now linked to over 40 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services says the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to a downtown Calgary fitness centre is now over 40.

AHS says as of Thursday, 42 cases are connected to Ride Cycle Club, which has been added to the province’s list of confirmed outbreaks in Calgary.

In an email to Global News, AHS said they are “working closely with the operator” and those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Anyone at risk is being contacted by AHS.”

In a July 23 blog post on the Ride Cycle Club website, officials with the studio said they were informed on July 13 that a member of their training community had tested positive for COVID-19.

The post states that as soon as Ride was made aware of the positive case, it “immediately shut down all Calgary operations and deployed a notification and awareness strategy.”

The studio said it also reached out to guests who had visited the cycle club for a private class from July 6 – 13.

“We immediately mandated all Calgary Ride staff and trainees be tested and self-isolate,” the studio said. “No Ride staff member who was part of the training during this time has been to another Ride studio. All members have been following government regulations and are self-isolating.”

The post further states that all of the cycle club’s “ride safe” standards were upheld in Calgary, including having bikes sit nine feet apart and the implementation of “enhanced” sanitization procedures.

“We remain unaware of how the virus entered our space, but we are aware of two positive cases from another Calgary studio that were confirmed on July 2,” the blog continues. “Individuals from that studio attended one of the invite-only training sessions between July 7 – July 11.”

Ride Cycle Club has multiple locations across the country.

The blog post says the Calgary studio will remain closed until officials feel it is safe to reopen.