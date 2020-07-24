Stone Mills driver facing impaired charge after single-vehicle collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged a Stone Mills woman for allegedly crashing his vehicle while driving drunk.

On Thursday evening, around 8:30 p.m., police say they were called to Oak Flats Road near Area Boundary Road in Central Frontenac to respond to a collision.

The driver, 31-year-old Amber Decoste, of Stone Mills, was taken to hospital as a precaution, OPP say.

When she was released, she was charged with impaired driving and having over 80 milligrams of alcohol in the blood while operating a motor vehicle.

The woman’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

