Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Stone Mills driver facing impaired charge after single-vehicle collision: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 1:31 pm
OPP have charged a Stone Mills woman after they say she crashed her car while drunk in Central Frontenac.
OPP have charged a Stone Mills woman after they say she crashed her car while drunk in Central Frontenac. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP have charged a Stone Mills woman for allegedly crashing his vehicle while driving drunk.

On Thursday evening, around 8:30 p.m., police say they were called to Oak Flats Road near Area Boundary Road in Central Frontenac to respond to a collision.

Read more: Impaired driver crashes into hydro box: Kingston police

The driver, 31-year-old Amber Decoste, of Stone Mills, was taken to hospital as a precaution, OPP say.

Trending Stories

When she was released, she was charged with impaired driving and having over 80 milligrams of alcohol in the blood while operating a motor vehicle.

The woman’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPDrunk DrivingSingle-Vehicle CollisionDrunk driveropp impaired drivingdrunk driving OPPimparied driving stone millsOPP Central FrontenacStone Mills driver
Flyers
More weekly flyers