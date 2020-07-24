Norwood man charged after allegedly threatening neighbour with firearm: OPP

A Norwood-area man faces several firearms charges following a reported dispute with a neighbour on Thursday afternoon.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:15 p.m. officers responded to a dispute between neighbours during which a man allegedly threatened a with a firearm.
Officers located the suspect and seized an unloaded airgun as part of their investigation, OPP said.
Jim Sherritt, 72, of Asphodel-Norwood Township is charged with:
Trending Stories
- Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm
- Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Uttering threats -— damage or injure animal
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 8, OPP stated Friday.
Central Hastings Detachment OPP respond to domestic dispute where shots were fired
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments