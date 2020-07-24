Menu

Crime

Norwood man charged after allegedly threatening neighbour with firearm: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 10:07 am
A Norwood-area man is facing multiple firearms offences following a dispute with a neighbour.
The Canadian Press

A Norwood-area man faces several firearms charges following a reported dispute with a neighbour on Thursday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3:15 p.m. officers responded to a dispute between neighbours during which a man allegedly threatened a with a firearm.

Officers located the suspect and seized an unloaded airgun as part of their investigation, OPP said.

Jim Sherritt, 72, of Asphodel-Norwood Township is charged with:

  • Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm
  • Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Uttering threats -— damage or injure animal
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 8, OPP stated Friday.

