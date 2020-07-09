Peterborough man charged after allegedly pointing firearm at apartment tenants

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Peterborough, Ont., is facing charges, including pointing a firearm, following an incident outside an apartment on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a multi-unit residence on Hilliard Street for a weapons call.

Police say officers were informed that during a verbal dispute between tenants and their guests outside a residence, a man allegedly brandished a BB gun and discharged the weapon toward a group involved in the dispute.

Officers investigated and arrested one man at the scene.

Manny Adam Vaughan, 21, of Hilliard Street was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm and mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 10, police said Thursday.