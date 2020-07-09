Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged after allegedly pointing firearm at apartment tenants

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 11:46 am
Peterborough police are investigating after a man allegedly discharged a BB gun at a group of people.
Peterborough police are investigating after a man allegedly discharged a BB gun at a group of people. File

A man in Peterborough, Ont., is facing charges, including pointing a firearm, following an incident outside an apartment on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a multi-unit residence on Hilliard Street for a weapons call.

Police say officers were informed that during a verbal dispute between tenants and their guests outside a residence, a man allegedly brandished a BB gun and discharged the weapon toward a group involved in the dispute.

Trending Stories

Read more: 10 firearms reported stolen from home in Ennsimore — Peterborough County OPP

Officers investigated and arrested one man at the scene.

Manny Adam Vaughan, 21, of Hilliard Street was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 10, police said Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceFirearmPeterborough crimeBB GunPointing a firearmBBHilliard StreetPeterborough BB gun
Flyers
More weekly flyers