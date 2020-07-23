Saskatoon teen to serve another 13 months in custody for fatal stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A group of young people drinking heavily at a party became witnesses to a deadly stabbing, a Saskatoon courtroom heard Thursday.

A 17-year-old was in an “extremely intoxicated state,” while at the same party as Rio Checkosis, 22, in August 2019, according to an agreed statement of facts.

While inside the Fairlight Drive home, the teen confronted a male party-goer who had vomited at some point and hit a female.

Checkosis intervened and a fight ensued, though they eventually split up. After the fight, the teen went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife. Checkosis followed him, a second fight broke out and the 17-year-old stabbed the victim multiple times in the side and back.

Because everyone had been drinking, the timelines of the fights remain unclear.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was initially charged with second-degree murder. After spending 11 months on remand, he was sentenced for manslaughter to another 13 months in custody followed by six months of intensive supervision.

The maximum youth manslaughter sentence is three years.

The judge accepted a joint submission from Crown and defence, which sees the youth receive an Intensive Rehabilitative Custody and Supervision (IRCS) sentence. The IRCS order means the teen will receive court-approved treatment and rehabilitation options.

Checkosis, a father of two, died in hospital.

During five unscripted victim impact statements, family described their loss to the court.

Through tears, the man’s mother said last Friday was the victim’s birthday. Family made a cake and left an empty chair for him.

“This past year was agony,” she said.

A brother told the judge about how he and Checkosis enjoyed skateboarding together and had a quality relationship.

The victim’s father said every day, he wakes up feeling like he failed to protect his son. Speaking directly to the 17-year-old — who is a father of one — he said, “I hope you raise your child better than this.”

The teen’s lawyer told the court the 17-year-old is a living example of inter-generational trauma — his upbringing was marked by violence, poverty and alcohol.

A family member first introduced the teen to alcohol while he was in Grade 1, court heard.

He had no prior criminal record.

Before receiving his sentence, the teen apologized directly to the Checkosis family.

“I just want you guys to know that I’m sorry and I regret everything.”

