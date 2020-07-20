Teen arrested on weapons charges days after Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Five days after Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase’s body was found in a vehicle in the Confederation Park neighbourhood, Saskatoon police charged her alleged killer with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The 15-year-old girl’s arrest for possessing and concealing a machete in Saskatoon last Thursday landed her in Kilburn Hall Youth Centre. While there, she was charged with second-degree murder in Belanger-Weeseekase’s death.

Both charges were read in Saskatoon provincial court Monday as the teen made her first appearance via video. The Crown is opposed to the teen’s release on bail.

She is due back in court Tuesday to determine whether she is eligible for legal aid.

Media outlets cannot publish the girl’s identity due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police believe the accused and Belanger-Weeseekase knew each other, according to a news release.

On July 11, police received a call about a deceased woman inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive. They arrived at an apartment complex and confirmed the 19-year-old was dead.

Following an autopsy and further investigation, police deemed the death a homicide.

Family has confirmed Belanger-Weeseekase was involved with a gang, but relatives said they want her to be remembered for more than her affiliation.

At a vigil last week, the woman’s sister said Belanger-Weeseekase was an animal lover who was creative and had goals of becoming a makeup artist or veterinarian.

— With files from Anna McMillan.