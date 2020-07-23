OPP treating Stone Mills sawmill fire as suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a fire in Stone Mills Township that destroyed an old mill.

Police say they were called to the sawmill on County Road 14 in Stone Mills at 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning due to a fire.

When police arrived, the mill was fully engulfed in flames, and Stone Mills and Napanee firefighters were already attempting to quell the blaze.

The sawmill was burned to the ground. An estimate for the damage caused by the fire has yet to be released.

Fire officials on site say there is currently nothing pointing to the fire starting due to natural causes, like lightning or a nearby fire, so they are treating the blaze as suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP detachment at 613-354-3369 or 1-800-310-1122.