Kingston Fire and Rescue responds to blaze at Weller Avenue apartment building

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews are battling an active blaze at a multiplex in the city’s north end on Tuesday morning.

Officials say crews were called to the 200 block of Weller Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Weller Avenue has been closed off near Trillium Court as crews work to knock down the fire.

.@CKWS_TV @KtownFire remains on scene at Weller Ave #ygk battling smoke and flames at multiplex. Crews got the call around 4:00am. Weller Ave remains closed while crews work the scene. No injuries @KingstonPolice @DomChrisOwens pic.twitter.com/VTlMMCviHu — Julie Brown (@ckws_julie) January 7, 2020

Heavy smoke could reportedly be seen billowing from one of the units in the low-rise building.

There are no reported injuries.

Witnesses say the fire appears to have started in the basement and spread to the main floor.

More to come.