Kingston Fire and Rescue responds to blaze at Weller Avenue apartment building

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews are battling an active blaze at a multiplex in the city’s north end on Tuesday morning.
Officials say crews were called to the 200 block of Weller Avenue just after 4 a.m.
Weller Avenue has been closed off near Trillium Court as crews work to knock down the fire.
Heavy smoke could reportedly be seen billowing from one of the units in the low-rise building.
There are no reported injuries.
Witnesses say the fire appears to have started in the basement and spread to the main floor.
