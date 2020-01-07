Menu

Canada

Kingston Fire and Rescue responds to blaze at Weller Avenue apartment building

By Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 7:40 am
Updated January 7, 2020 7:46 am
Weller Ave. Fire
Fire crews got the call just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses say smoke can be seen billowing from a low rise multiplex.

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews are battling an active blaze at a multiplex in the city’s north end on Tuesday morning.

Officials say crews were called to the 200 block of Weller Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Weller Avenue has been closed off near Trillium Court as crews work to knock down the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy smoke could reportedly be seen billowing from one of the units in the low-rise building.

There are no reported injuries.

READ MORE: Unoccupied moving vehicle causes fiery crash in Kingston, police say

Witnesses say the fire appears to have started in the basement and spread to the main floor.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonApartment FireKingston Firekingston fire and rescuekingston firefightersKingston apartment fireWeller AvenueTrillium CourtWeller Avenue apartment fireWeller Avenue fire
