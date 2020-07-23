Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Get for-profits out of long term care, unions say as they launch campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ontario premier restates $1.75 billion pledge for long-term care homes
WATCH ABOVE: (July 15) Ontario Premier Doug Ford has repeated his pledge to invest $1.75 billion into long-term care homes, two years after first making the vow. Caryn Lieberman looks at the systemic flaws highlighted by the pandemic, and how the province is also making it easier for families to visit loved ones in care homes.

TORONTO — Several unions are calling for an end to for-profit companies in long-term care.

They point out COVID-19 has hit for-profit homes harder than their non-profit or municipally run counterparts.

For example, 13 of the worst-hit facilities in Ontario are owned by money-making businesses.

Trending Stories

Read more: More coronavirus deaths at for-profit nursing homes in Ontario, study finds

Studies have attributed that in part to lower staffing levels.

While the unions’ campaign is initially aimed at the Ontario government, the plan is to take it nationally.

The Progressive Conservative government under Premier Doug Ford has previously said a commission will review long-term care.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsOntariocoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Long-term CareOntario Long-Term Care
Flyers
More weekly flyers