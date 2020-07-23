Get for-profits out of long term care, unions say as they launch campaign

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Several unions are calling for an end to for-profit companies in long-term care.

They point out COVID-19 has hit for-profit homes harder than their non-profit or municipally run counterparts.

For example, 13 of the worst-hit facilities in Ontario are owned by money-making businesses.

Studies have attributed that in part to lower staffing levels.

While the unions’ campaign is initially aimed at the Ontario government, the plan is to take it nationally.

The Progressive Conservative government under Premier Doug Ford has previously said a commission will review long-term care.

