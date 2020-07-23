Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. premier set to take media questions on coronavirus pandemic at 10 a.m.

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 12:47 pm
John Horgan
B.C. Premier John Horgan holds a news conference to extend the state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Global News

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to take reporters’ questions for the first time on Thursday since concerns were over potential “explosive growth” of COVID-19 cases in the province.

We will carry his live news conference at 10 a.m. PT on BC1, here on our website, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Trending Stories

Read more: B.C. restaurants tighten guidelines amid new spike in COVID-19 cases

Horgan is expected to speak about the additional restrictions put in place this week to help curb the spread of the coronavirus among young British Columbians amid a spike in cases.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusJohn HorganPremierHorganBC premier
Flyers
More weekly flyers