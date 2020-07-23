B.C. premier set to take media questions on coronavirus pandemic at 10 a.m.

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to take reporters’ questions for the first time on Thursday since concerns were over potential “explosive growth” of COVID-19 cases in the province.

We will carry his live news conference at 10 a.m. PT on BC1, here on our website, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Horgan is expected to speak about the additional restrictions put in place this week to help curb the spread of the coronavirus among young British Columbians amid a spike in cases.

