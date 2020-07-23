Woodstock Ont., man faces assault charges after routine traffic stop turned hostile

Send this page to someone via email

A Woodstock, Ont., man faces multiple charges after police say a routine traffic stop turned aggressive.

On Tuesday at around 8:15 p.m., Woodstock police say an officer stopped a vehicle near Dundas Street and County Road 11 over an expired licence plate sticker.

They say a male driver got out of the vehicle and approached the officer in “an aggressive and argumentative” manner.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Homicide probe launched after missing Ingersoll man’s remains found

Police say the man then got back in his vehicle and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed, nearly missing another vehicle as he sped away.

Police say they finally blocked in the man’s vehicle at a nearby business. The man approached the officer again and tried to put the officer in a headlock, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Can you be fined for failing to wear a face covering in London, Ont.?

The officer was able to gain control of the man until other units arrived, Woodstock police say.

The officer walked away with scratches to the neck.

A 63-year-old man from Woodstock was arrested and charged with:

assaulting a peace officer

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

assault with intent to resist arrest

expired validation sticker

no valid auto insurance

The man was released and will attend court at a future date.