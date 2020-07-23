Truro Police Service to launch body camera pilot project

Send this page to someone via email

The Truro Police Service announced Thursday that it’s conducting a pilot project on the feasibility and effectiveness of body-worn cameras.

Police said the cameras worn by officers would collect video and audio.

“Those officers wearing the camera will have the camera clearly visible,” police said in a statement.

According to the police service, the pilot project will last for two months and the results will be presented to the Truro Board of Police Commissioners at its October meeting.

“The body worn cameras will compliment (sic) our existing in car camera systems which we have used for several years,” police said.

Police say the hope is that the body-worn cameras will help improve safety for the public and officers.