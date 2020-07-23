Menu

Canada

Truro Police Service to launch body camera pilot project

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 10:57 am
The Truro Police station on Jan. 1, 2020.
The Truro Police station on Jan. 1, 2020. Alexander Quon/Global News

The Truro Police Service announced Thursday that it’s conducting a pilot project on the feasibility and effectiveness of body-worn cameras.

Police said the cameras worn by officers would collect video and audio.

Read more: Police body cameras in Canada — How common are they and do they reduce excessive force?

“Those officers wearing the camera will have the camera clearly visible,” police said in a statement.

According to the police service, the pilot project will last for two months and the results will be presented to the Truro Board of Police Commissioners at its October meeting.

Over 70,000 people sign petition for body cameras in Halifax police
Over 70,000 people sign petition for body cameras in Halifax police

“The body worn cameras will compliment (sic) our existing in car camera systems which we have used for several years,” police said.

Police say the hope is that the body-worn cameras will help improve safety for the public and officers.

Nova Scotia Police Safety Body Cameras Body-worn cameras Truro Police Service Body Cams Truro Board of Police Commissioners
