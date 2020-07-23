Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

4 people displaced from two-storey house fire in Campbellton, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 10:43 am
A fire truck is seen in a stock image.
A fire truck is seen in a stock image. Getty Images

A family of four has been displaced by a fire that was mostly confined to the kitchen of a home in Campbellton, N.B., according to the Canadian Red Cross.

The organization said the fire was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Duncan Street.

“The fire caused damage in their older two-storey house,” the Canadian Red Cross said in a statement.

There were no injuries from the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross said volunteers have helped a couple and two young children with emergency lodging, meals and some other basics.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickFireCanadian Red CrossCampbelltonDuncan Street
