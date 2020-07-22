Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Should masks be mandatory Alberta schools?

By Jenna Freeman Global News
COVID-19: Calgary mayor questions why masks aren't mandatory in schools
WATCH: Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi wants more details for parents and students about a return to school in September. Jenna Freeman reports on the debate regarding mandatory masks in schools.

The province announced Tuesday that when children return to the classroom in Alberta this fall, wearing a mask will be optional for both students and teachers.

Read more: Coronavirus: Calgary city council approves mandatory masks indoors​, on transit

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi had harsh words for the directive. He said Tuesday that he had heard from many concerned parents about the back to school rollout.

“I heard the minister of education on the radio saying she is following [Alberta chief medical officer of health] Dr. [Deena] Hinshaw’s advice and she doesn’t know what Calgary is doing,” said Nenshi.
“Here’s the thing: Dr. Hinshaw has said, approximately five million times, if you cannot stay two metres apart, you must wear a mask indoors.”

COVID-19: Calgary prepares for mandatory mask bylaw to take effect
COVID-19: Calgary prepares for mandatory mask bylaw to take effect

The province released a statement to Global News regarding mandatory masks in schools.

Read more: Anti-mask rallies draw crowds in Calgary and Edmonton amid coronavirus pandemic

“Municipalities have the authority to enact bylaws for their communities. As a province, we will continue to follow the expert advice of Alberta’s chief medical officer of health,” it said.

“At this time, she is not recommending mandatory mask use in schools. We will continue to monitor the situation, and in consultation with the chief medical officer of health and the education system, adjust our guidelines as necessary.”

Read more: Why some people still refuse to wear masks

Prub Bassi has two children heading back to the classroom in September. She said she feels uneasy about sending them back amid a climb in COVID-19 cases in Calgary.

“I’m not feeling 100 per cent safe with the kids going back to school without masks,” Bassi said. “I honestly think it will be difficult for the children to be wearing masks for six or seven hours a day and for the teachers.”

Read more: Calgary city council begins discussions on face mask policies amid COVID-19 pandemic

Infectious disease Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti said that ideally, masks would be worn in schools when physical distancing isn’t possible — but there are obvious challenges.

“We have to be pragmatic,” said Chakrabarti.

“A five- or six-year-old will be unlikely to keep a mask on all day… but that’s why other measures need to be in place, such as keeping desks apart and having bubbles within classrooms.”

Read more: Could masks become mandatory in Calgary? Mayor isn’t ruling it out

The Calgary Catholic School District and Calgary Board of Education both said Tuesday that they will follow the directive of Alberta Health Services.

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said Tuesday that both students and teachers will have the option to wear masks in September and that it will be encouraged.

COVID-19 cases surge as provinces mull reopening schools
COVID-19 cases surge as provinces mull reopening schools
