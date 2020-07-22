Saskatchewan government restricting travel in, out of Hutterite colonies following COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

With the coronavirus active in 17 Hutterite colonies in Saskatchewan, the government says it will be imposing restrictions on non-essential travel to the affected communities.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement on Wednesday following a record-setting day for cases in the province.

“We are working with these local (Hutterite) leaders to limit essential travel to only a small number of designated individuals. This includes travel between Hutterite communities,” Moe said.

The new restrictions come following instances of people not obeying provincial health guidelines.

“There have been a few isolated reports of individuals that have not been following these guidelines, and they have travelled outside their communities for non-essential reasons, and even when they may not be feeling well,” Moe said.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 60 cases Saskatchewan reported on Wednesday, 48 are from colonies in the southwest and west-central regions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Additionally, 43 of the COVID-19 cases are located in a single communal living setting in the rural municipality of Lawtonia.

The other Hutterite communities with active cases are in the following rural areas:

Auverge (No. 76)

Biggar (No. 347)

Carmichael (No. 109)

Eagle Creek (No. 376)

Grandview (No. 349)

Harris (No. 316)

Kindersley (No. 290)

Lawtonia (No. 135)

Maple Creek (No. 111)

Newcombe (No. 260)

Perdue (No. 346)

Pleasant Valley (No. 288)

Prariedale (No. 321)

Saskatchewan Landing (No. 167)

St. Andrews (No. 287)

Tramping Lake (No. 380)

Webb (No. 138)

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab attributes the outbreak to the “strong and social connections” among colonies in Saskatchewan, and those who live communally and are travelling between Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Shahab says several cases have been transmitted through asymptomatic people, as well as those who have attended weddings and funerals.

“Many colonies out of the 17 have had only one or two cases because they were quick and everyone in the colony was well aware of the symptoms, they were quick to seek testing and isolate themselves in their immediate household,” Shahab said.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the Hutterian Safety Council has been educating communities on how to safely serve large meals and physically distance.

“Lots of colonies took up these recommendations and haven’t seen COVID,” Shahab said.

More to come…