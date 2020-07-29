Coronavirus: Pointe-Claire Plaza merchants adapt to changes and receive continuous support

Send this page to someone via email

“Welcome Back! Shop Local!” reads the banner hanging over the entrance of the Plaza Pointe-Claire.

Pointe-Claire Plaza merchants are back at work and constantly adapting to new public health measures as they do everything they can to keep their businesses going. And they have the support of the mall’s administration and the city of Pointe-Claire.

“We have to have an upbeat message right now,” says John Belvedere, mayor of Pointe-Claire. “We don’t need any negativity.”

Located off St-Jean Boulevard in the West-Island, this community mall is mostly made up of independent businesses, including antique shops, toy stores, and specialty clothing stores.

“(The Plaza is) at an open rate of about 90-95 per cent,” says Mike Smith, president of Plaza Pointe-Claire Merchants’ Association and owner of VacuPro, a vacuum sale service in the Plaza.

As an essential service shop, Smith says he’s been overwhelmed by the amount of work he’s had since COVID-19 began.

“It’s starting to back down to the normal levels now,” Smith says. “But for a while, we were running at about a 300 per cent capacity.”

Smith’s immediate neighbour in the mall is Ted’s Hobby Shop, one of the businesses that has now reopened with reduced hours.

“We were closed for 85 days,” says Peter Grant, owner of Ted’s Hobby Shop. “Obviously, that hurt when you rely on people coming in to your store to make purchases.”

Grant says that changes, such as reducing operating hours and laying off of two part-time workers, allow him to make ends meet.

“We’re still selling lots of puzzles and games and paint.”

Ted’s Hobby Shop customer browsing arts and crafts supplies on July 21, 2020. Pamela Pagano/ Global News. Pamela Pagano/ Global News

Online sales kept Bluenose Collectible going.

“We’re down almost 80 per cent,” says Wayne Arnott, manager of Bluenose Collectible. “At least we got the 20 per cent of our business through these online sales.”

During the months-long closures, Arnott mainly sold video games. “They didn’t really sell (in store),” Arnott says. “All of a sudden, bang, during COVID, they sold online for 100 bucks.”

Plaza shopper Philippe Grenier, 81, is glad the shops are finally open for business again.

“Especially the barbershop,” says Grenier, who has been a loyal customer at the mall for over 40 years. “My hair was quite long, I looked like Santa Clause!”

Plaza Pointe-Claire shoppers wear masks in the mall on July 21, 2020. Pamela Pagano/ Global News. Pamela Pagano/ Global News

Ahead of the mandatory mask policy introduced by the government on July 18, masks were distributed to the shops from the mall, and to Pointe-Claire citizens from the city.

“I think people feel more secure wearing (a mask),” Belvedere says. “So they will be happy to go back into the stores.”

The mall also provides its merchants with information pamphlets, the constant presence of a caretaker, and hand sanitizing stations.

The West Island Chamber of Commerce told Global News that the city of Pointe-Claire has created a successful business environment.

“Mayor Belvedere is very pro-active in continually providing added value to Pointe-Claire’s commercial residents,” says Joseph Huza, Chamber of Commerce executive director.

The city promotes buying local through radio advertisements, offering free signage to merchants, and regularly releasing a “Mayor’s Messages” video — one of which was filmed at the Plaza itself.

“The mayor of Pointe-Claire is a very hands-on mayor,” Smith says. “He’s always been very helpful to the Plaza in every way he can.”

Belvedere says this situation is not easy for anyone. “The only way we can get through it is by helping each other, supporting each other, and being positive.”

Since its opening in 1956, the mall’s been known for giving back to the community. On Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Plaza Pointe-Claire and West Island Mommies will host a food and clothing drive to support On Rock Community Services. A free ice cream cone will be given to anyone who donates a minimum of $10 in food or clothing.

“We are the only mall that truly gives back to its community,” says Melanie Helpard, Plaza Pointe-Claire’s marketing manager. “(It’s) a very special place and there is nothing else like it.”