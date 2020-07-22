Menu

Crime

Accused in Salmon Arm, B.C., church shooting found not criminally responsible

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 7:00 pm
Trial held for man accused in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting
WATCH: (July 21) The man accused in a fatal church shooting in Salmon Arm was in court Tuesday to face charges of murder and aggravated assault. His lawyer is arguing he should be found not criminally responsible for the crimes on account of a metal disorder.

The man accused of killing a Salmon Arm, B.C., church elder during a Sunday service has been found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.

Matrix Gathergood was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the April 2019 shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ.

Gordon Parmenter, a 78-year-old church elder and Gathergood’s former neighbour, was killed in the shooting. Fellow parishioner Paul Derkach was shot in the leg, but survived.

Read more: Former foster child remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim as selfless man of faith

At Gathergood’s one-day trial, a psychiatrist testified that Gathergood had a paranoid perception of the world and believed, irrationally, that Parmenter, the victim, was a mortal danger to him.

In finding Gathergood not criminally responsible, the justice said Gathergood was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the shooting and was experiencing serious psychotic symptoms.

“At the time of the offences, Mr. Gathergood was not capable of knowing his actions were morally wrong as a result of his mental disorder,” the justice concluded.

The justice also addressed the Derkach and Parmenter families, directly offering condolences.

“I can’t begin to know the suffering you’ve experienced as a result of what happened on that awful day. I can appreciate that this court process and my reasons today have been difficult,” she said to the victim’s families.

“I was tasked with making a legal decision today, which I’ve done. But I hope you know … I am very aware of the tragedy of your loss and the loss to the community.”

Read more: Salmon Arm church shooting survivor remembers elder gunned down during Sunday service

One of Parmenter’s former foster children said more than a year after Parmenter’s death, the loss is still hard.

However, Cole Wintringham believes the not-criminally-responsible outcome is what his former foster father would have wanted.

“That will result in the outcome that Gord was trying to get in the first part,” Wintringham said.

Read more: A year after Salmon Arm, B.C., church shooting, victim’s family sees reasons for hope

Wintringham said Parmenter had been trying to get more mental health treatment for Gathergood.

“He recognized that Matrix was, at the time, spiraling down, but something had to be done or something like this was going to happen,” Wintringham said.

Cole Wintringham is pictured with his former foster parent Gordon Parmenter.
Cole Wintringham is pictured with his former foster parent Gordon Parmenter. Contributed

Court heard Gathergood was in contact with an early psychosis intervention program and saw psychiatrists and other medical professionals prior to the shooting.

The not criminally responsible verdict means Gathergood will remain at a forensic psychiatric hospital for the time being.

Salmon Arm shooting survivor remembers slain church elder
