Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man on trial for Salmon Arm, B.C., church shooting pleads not guilty

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Facebook / Global News

A Shuswap man who is on trial for a church shooting in Salmon Arm has pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault.

Matrix Savage Paladin Gathergood has pleaded not guilty on the two charges by way of not being criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.

Read more: New developments in Salmon Arm church shooting

A psychiatrist testified Gathergood is suffering from schizophrenia.

The treating psychiatrist testified he believes Gathergood qualifies for a defence of not criminally responsible due to his mental condition.

Read more: A year after Salmon Arm, B.C., church shooting, victim’s family sees reasons for hope

Gathergood is on trial in connection with the April 2019 shooting that killed 78-year-old Gordon Parmenter and injured another during a Sunday morning church service.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial is expected to wrap up this afternoon with defence and Crown submissions.

More to come…

 

Hundreds gather in Salmon Arm to remember church elder killed during Sunday service
Hundreds gather in Salmon Arm to remember church elder killed during Sunday service
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganFirst Degree MurderNorth OkanaganSalmon ArmShuswapBC Murdersalmon arm church shootingBC homicideSalmon Arm murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers