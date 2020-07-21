Man on trial for Salmon Arm, B.C., church shooting pleads not guilty

Send this page to someone via email

A Shuswap man who is on trial for a church shooting in Salmon Arm has pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault.

Matrix Savage Paladin Gathergood has pleaded not guilty on the two charges by way of not being criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.

A psychiatrist testified Gathergood is suffering from schizophrenia.

The treating psychiatrist testified he believes Gathergood qualifies for a defence of not criminally responsible due to his mental condition.

Gathergood is on trial in connection with the April 2019 shooting that killed 78-year-old Gordon Parmenter and injured another during a Sunday morning church service.

The trial is expected to wrap up this afternoon with defence and Crown submissions.

More to come…

