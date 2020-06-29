RCMP seek suspects after Salmon Arm home invasion victims allegedly threatened, tied up

Send this page to someone via email

Two men allegedly broke into a Salmon Arm, B.C., home Monday morning, tying up the people inside and forcing them to give up their PIN numbers.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a break and enter in the 1200-block of 30 Street Southwest just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

Two men, one of whom was brandishing a knife, allegedly forced their way into the home occupied by two residents, according to police.

“Once inside, the suspects searched the house and allegedly took cash, debit bank cards, a laptop computer, a tablet and keys to the homeowner’s red Ford Taurus,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a news release.

“The residents provided access PIN codes to the armed suspects after being threatened,” he added.

RCMP said the victims were bound, and the suspects fled the home.

The victims managed to free themselves and called for help from a neighbour’s place, according to police.

RCMP said they have since recovered the stolen Ford Taurus and plan to examine it for evidence.

The first suspect is described as a slender Caucasian male approximately 40 years old and between five-feet-eight-inches and six feet tall.

He was seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, a pair of light-coloured shorts and a light-coloured baseball cap.

The second suspect is also described as a slender Caucasian male approximately 40 years old and between five-feet-eight-inches and six feet tall. However, he was seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

