Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Kelowna teens petition for Lower Mission area skate park

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted June 28, 2020 6:39 pm
A group of Kelowna skateboarders is petitioning for a skate park in the city's Lower Mission area. .
A group of Kelowna skateboarders is petitioning for a skate park in the city's Lower Mission area. . Global News

Hundreds of people have signed a petition started by a group of Kelowna teens calling for a skateboard park in the city’s Lower Mission neighbourhood.

The idea of starting a petition came from one of the teen’s teachers, who noticed the group constantly skateboarding on the steps of their school.

Read more: A Maple Ridge home features a giant skateboard bowl in the back. The home is now for sale

“I haven’t seen one person hating on the idea of having a skate park. (It’s) always a good thing to get kids outside” said petitioner Evan Strang.

The skateboarders have a few other places in the area they frequent, including the parking lots of local businesses.

Read more: 3 charged after skateboarding on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, police say

Story continues below advertisement

However, the teens said they are almost always asked to leave.

Petitioner Noah Goodyear said a local skate park would give them a place to go without having to constantly worry about being kicked out

Two days after the online petition was launched, more than 1,400 people have signed it.

Read more: Giant’s Head Freeride in Summerland: Going downhill fast in the Okanagan

The skateboarders said the plan is to get the attention of the city to see if it is within budget to build a skate park.

The teens said they may also consider doing some fundraising of their own if necessary.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaCity of KelownaSkateboard ParkLower MissionKelowna Skateboard Park PetitionKelowna Teens Petition for Skateboard ParkLower Mission Skate Park PetitionLower Mission Skateboard Park Petition
Flyers
More weekly flyers