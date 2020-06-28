Kelowna teens petition for Lower Mission area skate park

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people have signed a petition started by a group of Kelowna teens calling for a skateboard park in the city’s Lower Mission neighbourhood.

The idea of starting a petition came from one of the teen’s teachers, who noticed the group constantly skateboarding on the steps of their school.

“I haven’t seen one person hating on the idea of having a skate park. (It’s) always a good thing to get kids outside” said petitioner Evan Strang.

The skateboarders have a few other places in the area they frequent, including the parking lots of local businesses.

However, the teens said they are almost always asked to leave.

Petitioner Noah Goodyear said a local skate park would give them a place to go without having to constantly worry about being kicked out

Two days after the online petition was launched, more than 1,400 people have signed it.

The skateboarders said the plan is to get the attention of the city to see if it is within budget to build a skate park.

The teens said they may also consider doing some fundraising of their own if necessary.