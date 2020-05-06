Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged after skateboarding on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 8:36 pm
Updated May 6, 2020 8:37 pm
3 people charged after skateboarding on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say three people have been charged under the Provincial Offences Act after skateboarding on the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto police say three people have been charged under Ontario’s Provincial Offences Act after they allegedly skateboarded along a Gardiner Expressway ramp.

The incident, which police said happened Friday evening, appears to have been captured in a video posted by Morgan Smith.

Three people dressed in dark-coloured clothing could be seen on skateboards travelling on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp leading to York Street.

READ MORE: Man charged over skateboarding video stunt on highway in Louisiana

Const. David Hopkinson said under the law, skateboarders are considered pedestrians and that pedestrians aren’t allowed on the highway. He also said the particular situation was a safety issue.

“They’re all dressed in black and it was getting dark. If one of them fell, a car would have a hard time seeing him,” Hopkinson said.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Alanna Rizza

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto trafficGardiner ExpresswayGardiner Expressway TorontoSkateboarders on Gardiner ExpresswaySkateboarding Gardiner ExpresswayToronto skateboarding
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.