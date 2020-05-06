3 charged after skateboarding on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people have been charged under Ontario’s Provincial Offences Act after they allegedly skateboarded along a Gardiner Expressway ramp.

The incident, which police said happened Friday evening, appears to have been captured in a video posted by Morgan Smith.

Three people dressed in dark-coloured clothing could be seen on skateboards travelling on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp leading to York Street.

Const. David Hopkinson said under the law, skateboarders are considered pedestrians and that pedestrians aren’t allowed on the highway. He also said the particular situation was a safety issue.

“They’re all dressed in black and it was getting dark. If one of them fell, a car would have a hard time seeing him,” Hopkinson said.

— With files from Alanna Rizza