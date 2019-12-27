‘Not worth it’: Man charged over skateboarding video stunt on highway in Louisiana

Send this page to someone via email

He was a sk8er b0i — until police said he was under arrest, b0i.

Louis McGlone, 26, and Lindsey Hulett, 34, are facing charges and potential prison time after a man allegedly rode a skateboard on a busy interstate highway bridge in Louisiana on Dec. 22 while a driver followed along in a car to record everything for social media.

The pair was arrested on Monday and have been charged with one count each of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, local station KLFY reports. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

“I kinda felt like it was going to come back on me, but I didn’t know it was going to come back like this, by getting arrested,” McGlone told local station KPLC on Thursday after he was released on bail. He said he pulled the stunt to recreate “history” as a tribute to another man who rode down the same bridge on a skateboard in the 1970s.

“He was the man, skateboarding down 210. No shirt, no shoes. Skateboarding down 210 bridge,” McGlone said.

He says he expected a traffic ticket at worst.

Louis McGlone is shown in this image from his Facebook account. Louis McGlone/Facebook

Video of the incident was still up on what appeared to be McGlone’s Facebook page on Friday. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute video shows a man riding a skateboard on an elevated two-lane, one-way highway bridge onto I-210. It had been watched more than 50,000 times by Friday.

The video is recorded from a car following along behind the man at a slow pace.

In the video, the man on the skateboard can be seen weaving between two lanes, jumping the skateboard over grates and waving to two vehicles that pass him. He also appears to teeter on the edge of falling off the board at several moments in that uniquely unsteady style that one sees from many amateur skateboarders.

“Merry Christmas,” the caption on the video says. “I-210 bridge session… #Skatelife.”

A man is shown skateboarding on an interstate highway bridge in Louisiana in this image from video posted on Facebook on Dec. 22, 2019. Louis McGlone/Facebook

State troopers condemned the video in a news release.

“The video showed the creation of a hazardous situation for the participants as well as motorists on the bridge,” Trooper Derek Senegal wrote in the release.

He also alleged Hulett was recording the video at the time.

She has since been released on bail.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson said the skateboarding stunt was dangerous to all involved.

“This is clearly a case where human life was in danger in his case, and potentially with others as well,” Anderson told KPLC. “There was traffic beside him on the bridge.”

McGlone acknowledged that he expected some repercussions for the stunt.

He added that he has no plans to do the stunt on the other side of the bridge, despite getting many requests to do so.

“Not worth it,” he said. “It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”