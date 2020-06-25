Stolen tent trailer crashes into tree; Salmon Arm RCMP seeking public help

A stolen tent trailer crashed into a tree after rumbling down a residential road earlier this week in Salmon Arm, according to local police.
The trailer had come unhitched from a black Toyota truck before hitting the tree on 15th Street SE, on Sunday.
Police say after locating the tent trailer’s owner, he told them that it must have been stolen, as it was last residing at a nearby storage facility
Security footage shows two women interacting with the suspect truck.
Police are asking the public to review the photos of the women and to call in if they recognize the suspects.
“The driver of the truck which had been towing the trailer fled the scene,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West, a Salmon Arm RCMP officer.
“The driver of the truck is believed to be a female.”
