RCMP looking for 3 men in connection with theft of snow crab in Moncton

The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating two recent instances of theft of snow crab from two trucking terminals in Moncton.

In a statement released on Thursday, police said the thefts occurred on June 5 and June 7.

“Two transport truck trailers containing frozen snow crab were taken from the Armour Transport terminal on Edinburgh Drive,” said police, “and two other trailers were taken from the Midland terminal on McNaughton Avenue, for a total of four trailer loads of crab.”

RCMP released photos to the public showing the two trucks, which are believed to have been used to steal the trailers.

Police said the trucks are both Peterbilt, one black and the other also black with red fenders. One of the trailers has the word “PREET” written on the side.

“Police are looking to speak with three persons of interest in connection with the investigation.”

The man shown in the photo is believed to be between 50 and 70 years of age, according to the RCMP.

The two other men are described as having a dark complexion and both spoke French. One measured between five-feet-six-inches (167 cm) and five-feet-10-inches (177 cm) tall with a skinny build.

The other man measured approximately five-feet-six-inches (167 cm) tall with a skinny build.

Anyone with information, or who recognizes the man in the photo, is asked to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.

