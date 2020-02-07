Hamilton Twp. man charged after officers seize stolen excavator, trailers: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton Township man is facing theft-related charges after police say officers recovered stolen property on Thursday.

Northumberland OPP say officers executed search warrants at an address on Dale Road in Hamilton Township north of Cobourg and another at an address on Mastwood Road in the Municipality of Port Hope, north of the town.

Both warrants were in relation to alleged property-related offences, OPP say.

Investigators reportedly seized an excavator valued at $38,500, a trailer worth $10,000 and another trailer valued at $4,000.

Richard Veenhof, 57, of Hamilton Township, was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 4.

Story continues below advertisement

4:22 Talking Meat Thefts and Snow Clearing with Peterborough County OPP Talking Meat Thefts and Snow Clearing with Peterborough County OPP