Crime

Ex-finance director for police in Abbotsford, B.C., charged with fraud, theft

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 4:31 pm
Shelley Dallas Mickens was the finance director for the Abbotsford Police Department from 1999 to 2016.
Shelley Dallas Mickens was the finance director for the Abbotsford Police Department from 1999 to 2016. Abbotsford police

A former finance director of the Abbotsford Police Department in B.C. is facing charges of breach of trust, fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000 after suffering herself to authorities.

Shelley Dallas Mickens, 61, turned herself in on Wednesday and was arrested, police said.

Mickens, who lives in Surrey, worked at the department from 1999 to 2016.

The alleged offences occurred from 2013 until her retirement in the summer of 2016, police said.

Read more: Former employee sued by City of Abbotsford, Police Board for misappropriating nearly $200,000

Shortly after she left, an internal audit into missing funds resulted in the police department requesting an investigation from the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime team.

Mickens, who was also known by the surnames Boyce and Bursill, faced parallel civil proceedings in relation to her time as finance director.

In September 2017, the B.C. Supreme Court ordered her to pay more than $300,000 after being sued by the City of Abbotsford and the police board.

The initial civil claim alleged she had misappropriated the funds with petty cash vouchers that contained false or misleading information, making misleading entries in the accounting system, and giving misleading information to police officers who questioned the transactions.

