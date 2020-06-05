Salmon Arm RCMP seek to identify person of interest in arson investigation

Salmon Arm RCMP hope the public can help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing arson investigation.
This image was captured on surveillance video in the area of a suspicious fire on 10th Avenue North Wednesday evening.
Fire crews were able to put the active garage fire out before it spread to nearby homes, but found indications it may have been intentionally set.
The RCMP is now handling the investigation, and want to speak to the man shown in the photo.
Anyone with information can contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment or Crimestoppers.
