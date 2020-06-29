Coroner called after dog attack reported in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

The coroner is investigating a person’s death after a dog attack was reported in Kamloops.

Ambulance crews were called to a report of a dog attack on Singh Street just before noon on Monday.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told Global News two ambulances were sent to the location.

However, no one was transported to hospital and the coroner has been notified.

RCMP were on scene at Singh Street near Parkcrest Avenue and confirm there was a sudden death.

The City of Kamloops has confirmed a dog has been seized but did not provide any further details.

More to come.