Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coroner called after dog attack reported in Kamloops

By Amy Judd Global News
Kamloops RCMP are on scene in the 900-block of Singh Street Monday.
Kamloops RCMP are on scene in the 900-block of Singh Street Monday. Global News File

The coroner is investigating a person’s death after a dog attack was reported in Kamloops.

Ambulance crews were called to a report of a dog attack on Singh Street just before noon on Monday.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told Global News two ambulances were sent to the location.

Trending Stories

However, no one was transported to hospital and the coroner has been notified.

Read more: Okanagan woman killed while walking along ‘middle of highway’: Kamloops RCMP

RCMP were on scene at Singh Street near Parkcrest Avenue and confirm there was a sudden death.

The City of Kamloops has confirmed a dog has been seized but did not provide any further details.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KamloopsBC Coroners ServicecoronerKamloops RCMPBC AmbulanceBCEHSKamloops deathKamloops person deadSingh Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers