Adult Swim to host first-ever Adult Swim Con

Get ready Adult Swim fans for the first-ever Adult Swim Con, which is a free, fully immersive convention experience without the need for plane tickets or hotel reservations.

Adult Swim Con will run from Thursday, July 23 to Saturday, July 25 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET/PT.

Lineup highlights include special behind-the-scenes looks at Rick and Morty and Robot Chicken, featuring a Q&A with the cast and crew from both shows.

Look Who’s Bawkin’: Robot Chicken LIVE is featured in the lineup of events with Robot Chicken’s 200th episode approaching.

Show creators Seth Green and Matt Senreich join stars Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison as they discuss an hour of fan favourite Robot Chicken clips. Fans will find out what the creators and stars really think about the new season of Robot Chicken and can send them questions live online.

There will also be a special Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time gameplay session and an exclusive DJ set from Flying Lotus to celebrate the premiere of YOLO: Crystal Fantasy.

The Adult Swim Cosplay Cup, presented by Pringles, will also debut online on Adult Swim’s IGTV where contestants from around the world will compete. Fans who signed up to compete in the event will have their creations reviewed by a panel of judges and the “Best In Show” winner will be announced on Adult Swim’s Instagram with special prizes for the best Rick and Morty cosplay.

The results from weeks of voting in the Adult Swim Summer Showdown happening on AdultSwim.com will be revealed. Find out what show was voted “best show in Adult Swim history” by fans.

Fans can sign up here for further event details and to receive the full schedule of events.

Take a look at the scheduled events below.

Global News and Adult Swim are properties of Corus Entertainment.