Health

B.C. to hold unscheduled live briefing amid spike in COVID-19 cases

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 2:45 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to provide a live briefing on B.C.'s coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT, Wednesday.
British Columbia health officials are scheduled to deliver their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT, Wednesday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here on our website, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: ‘Just offensive’: Large Vancouver beach party draws outrage amid COVID-19

Officials had reduced the number of news conferences as cases of COVID-19 dwindled, but those have spiked in recent days, ever since recreational travel within the province was allowed again.

What is B.C.’s next move to manage the pandemic?
The number of active cases in B.C. climbed to 266 on Tuesday, and the province has reported more than 30 new cases in three of the last four days.

READ MORE: ‘Explosive’ growth in COVID-19 cases could be on the way in B.C. if behaviour doesn’t change

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Many of the new cases are younger people in their 20s and 30s, officials said, with a large portion stemming from an outbreak in Kelowna.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has warned that the curve of infection is trending upward and on the edge of “explosive growth” if people don’t reduce their close interactions.

