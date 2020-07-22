B.C. to hold unscheduled live briefing amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to deliver their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT, Wednesday.

Officials had reduced the number of news conferences as cases of COVID-19 dwindled, but those have spiked in recent days, ever since recreational travel within the province was allowed again.

The number of active cases in B.C. climbed to 266 on Tuesday, and the province has reported more than 30 new cases in three of the last four days.

Many of the new cases are younger people in their 20s and 30s, officials said, with a large portion stemming from an outbreak in Kelowna.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has warned that the curve of infection is trending upward and on the edge of “explosive growth” if people don’t reduce their close interactions.