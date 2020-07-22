ICBC re-booking additional road tests that were cancelled due to COVID-19

ICBC is prioritizing the rescheduling of road tests for people whose Class 5 or 7 tests were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.
Road tests for those licence classes restarted this week for all tests that had been arranged for March 17 to June 26.
The corporation said Wednesday it would contact customers to give them details on how and when they can rebook.
More than 55,000 ICBC road tests in total were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The public insurer said staff are still looking at ways to increase capacity to address the backlog, such as expanding hours and hiring and training more examiners.
Drivers now must wear a provided medical-grade mask. The examiners will be wearing a mask, goggles or face shield and gloves.
The province conducts about 20,000 tests a month on average.
