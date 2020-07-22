Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

ICBC re-booking additional road tests that were cancelled due to COVID-19

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 2:40 pm
ICBC to resume non-commercial road tests July 20
ICBC is gearing up to resume non-commercial road tests after the pandemic hiatus saw more than 55,000 appointments cancelled. Richard Zussman has more on how the province plans to clear the backlog and why new drivers are urged to practice before their road exams.

ICBC is prioritizing the rescheduling of road tests for people whose Class 5 or 7 tests were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

Road tests for those licence classes restarted this week for all tests that had been arranged for March 17 to June 26.

The corporation said Wednesday it would contact customers to give them details on how and when they can rebook.

Booking dates as provided by ICBC.
Booking dates as provided by ICBC.

Read more: ICBC set to resume non-commercial road tests on July 20

Story continues below advertisement

More than 55,000 ICBC road tests in total were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Trending Stories

The public insurer said staff are still looking at ways to increase capacity to address the backlog, such as expanding hours and hiring and training more examiners.

Despite fewer claims, no plans for ICBC rebates
Despite fewer claims, no plans for ICBC rebates

Drivers now must wear a provided medical-grade mask. The examiners will be wearing a mask, goggles or face shield and gloves.

The province conducts about 20,000 tests a month on average.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVID-19 PandemicICBCCoronavirus BCIcbc Road TestsICBC non-commercial testsICBC road test rebookingICBC tests
Flyers
More weekly flyers