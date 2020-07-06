ICBC set to resume non-commercial road tests on July 20

Send this page to someone via email

After a more than four month hiatus, ICBC is set to resume non-commercial driving tests on July 20.

Attorney General David Eby says the public insurer will start contacting licence hopefuls this week to re-book. The priority will go to those who had a test cancelled in March and then work through the backlog chronologically.

ICBC has cancelled more than 55,000 tests due to the pandemic.

“We have enough PPE now to do those tests we have been waiting on,” Eby said.

“We are going to need additional examiners and additional locations to get through the backlog.”

On average the province conducts about 20,000 tests a month. Eby says ICBC will be operating at about 85 per cent of normal due to the new measures in place.

These new measures mean drivers will be required to wear a provided medical grade mask. The examiners will be wearing a mask, goggles or face shield and gloves.

“My advice to drivers is be ready for your tests,” Eby said.

“If you fail that test you will have a significant wait. It will take some time for ICBC’s measures to clear the backlog. The best strategy for any driver is to be prepared for that test and pass it.”

The province will be resuming motorcycle testing this week. ICBC will be set to launch an online scheduling centre and call centre on July 20 to coordinate the testing schedules for all road tests.

ICBC resumed commercial tests on June 15.

