Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Limited indoor visits can now resume at Ontario long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2020 12:26 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario relaxes visitation rules for visitors at long-term care homes
WATCH ABOVE (July 15, 2020): Coronavirus -- Ontario relaxes visitation rules for visitors at long-term care homes.

TORONTO — Many of Ontario’s long-term care homes are able to resume indoor visits today, months after closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facilities not currently experiencing an outbreak of the novel coronavirus have allowed outdoor visits since last month.

But as of today, they can permit residents’ loved ones to come inside, so long as certain procedures are followed.

Read more: Rules loosened to visit Ontario long-term care homes starting July 22

The Ministry of Long-Term Care says each resident can have two visitors at a time, so long as they confirm that they have had a negative test for COVID-19 in the previous two weeks.

Trending Stories

They must also wear surgical or procedural masks while inside, which are to be provided by the long-term care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Homes must also have procedures in place for visits to resume, and must create an information package for “infection prevention and control” that will be shared with visitors.

Ontario announces new pilot project for two long-term care homes in Mississauga
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario CoronavirusLong-term CareOntario long-term care homesOntario Long-Term Careindoor visitslong term care home visitsOntario long term care indoor visits
Flyers
More weekly flyers