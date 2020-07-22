Ottawa adds 33 coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s novel coronavirus case count jumped again Wednesday amid an extended surge in new infections over recent days.

Ontario’s coronavirus database shows 33 new COVID-19 cases were added in Ottawa on Wednesday, raising the city’s total to 2,320 cases.

Ottawa’s latest results follow spikes of 43 new cases on Tuesday, 20 new cases on Monday and 35 cases over the past weekend.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) officials said Tuesday that these case volumes, not seen in Ottawa since May, are largely traced back to Stage 2, with the impacts of the city’s Stage 3 reopening last Friday not yet reflected in local coronavirus data.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa’s associate medical officer of health, told media Tuesday that the recent surge in cases is largely connected to younger residents who have had a “shift” in social behaviour.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He pointed to indoor parties without physical distancing, confusion around social circles and people going to work while sick as “concerning” trends contributing to Ottawa’s rising case count.

OPH’s comprehensive daily report on Ottawa’s coronavirus data, including information on hospitalizations, outbreaks and age breakdown, will be released Wednesday afternoon.