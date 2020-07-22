Staff member at city-run day camp in Gatineau tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Eight children and staff at the Jean-de-Brébeuf day camp in Gatineau, Que., have been placed in what officials referred to as “administrative isolation” after an adult staff member at the camp tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The regional health authority, the CISSS de l’Outaouais, and the City of Gatineau confirmed the news late Tuesday. The individuals placed into isolation were determined by the Direction de santé publique de l’Outaouais to be at moderate risk of infection.

The City of Gatineau says it has contacted the families of all children who have attended the camp in the past week, as well as those who are set to attend in the week ahead.

The site of the camp was subject to deep-cleaning and sanitation measures after the staff member’s diagnosis.

The incident is not the first case of a day camp staffer in Quebec testing positive for the novel coronavirus: three counsellors at the Club Vacances Jeunesse in Granby, Que., tested positive earlier in July.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service