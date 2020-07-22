Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 11:26 am
Global News Morning Halifax: July 22
WATCH: The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Alyse Hand and Ashley Field on Global Halifax.

It has now been a week since Nova Scotia reported a new case of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Nova Scotia said on Wednesday that it did not identify any new cases on Tuesday and that there remains only a single active case of COVID-19 in the province.

That means 1,003 people are considered to have recovered from the disease.

Read more: N.S. nursing homes look for action on funding increases in wake of COVID-19

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 582 coronavirus tests on July 21 and is operating 24 hours a day, according to the government.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement
Absence of Cruise Ships Poses Challenge for IWK Auxiliary
Absence of Cruise Ships Poses Challenge for IWK Auxiliary

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 60,702 negative test results, 1,067 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are no individuals in hospital as a result of the virus.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

Story continues below advertisement

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusHalifaxCoronavirus CasesStephen McNeilCOVID-19 updatecovid-19 casesdr. robert strangNova Scotia COVID-19Nova Scotia CoronavirusRobert StrangNova Scotia COVID-19 Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers