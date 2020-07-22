Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

It has now been a week since Nova Scotia reported a new case of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Nova Scotia said on Wednesday that it did not identify any new cases on Tuesday and that there remains only a single active case of COVID-19 in the province.

That means 1,003 people are considered to have recovered from the disease.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 582 coronavirus tests on July 21 and is operating 24 hours a day, according to the government.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

6:03 Absence of Cruise Ships Poses Challenge for IWK Auxiliary Absence of Cruise Ships Poses Challenge for IWK Auxiliary

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 60,702 negative test results, 1,067 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are no individuals in hospital as a result of the virus.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Story continues below advertisement

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.