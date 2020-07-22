Kingston police still looking for information about ‘deliberate’ hate-motivated crime at Queen’s

Kingston police are still looking for information about racist and homophobic vandalism targeting an Indigenous centre at Queen’s University.

Sometime between June 29 and June 30, the Indigenous and LGBTQ2 flags at the Four Directions Indigenous Student Centre on Barrie Street were purposely cut, according to Kingston police.

Soon afterwards, Queen’s principal Patrick Deane denounced the act of vandalism, calling it “disgusting” and an “expression of racism and bigotry.”

“Queen’s University will do everything within its power to identify the individuals responsible, and will redouble its efforts to effect broad and systemic change within our community,” Deane said in his statement.

According to Deane, the flags were hung last year after acts of racist vandalism at the Chown Hall residence.

Kingston police originally put a call out for information about the acts of vandalism at the Indigenous centre, but are still looking for more information.

After weeks of investigation, Kingston police, in conjunction with Four Directions and Queen’s, have decided to release images of the flags after they were destroyed, hoping to spur someone to come forward with information about the incident.

Flags.

“We wanted the Kingston population to know there is little to no doubt this mischief was deliberately conducted and a symbolic affront to the Indigenous nations and LGBTQ2S+ communities, whose flags were desecrated. Additionally, we hope this will appeal to the conscience of some people and spur them to come forward or provide information,” Sgt. Steve Koopman said in a statement.

Four Directions recently replaced the flags, commemorated by a ceremony. Police say the centre has more permanent plans to securely install them on top of buildings.

Police also say several individuals have offered donations to replace the flags, but staff are asking that people instead direct their donations to the Emergency Bursary Fund for Indigenous Students and the Chancellor Jim Leech Bursary for Indigenous Students.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Slate at aslate@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6366. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous. Please refer to occurrence number 20-91627 when doing so.