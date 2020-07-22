Menu

Education

Nova Scotia to release plan for students to return to school amid COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 9:53 am
Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill speaks during a press conference in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.
Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill speaks during a press conference in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese

Nova Scotia is set to provide details Wednesday about its plan for students to return to school in September as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at noon.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s plan for students to return to school coming in late July — Centres for Education

In a note distributed to families in the Halifax Regional Municipality in late June, Chris Boulter, regional executive director of the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, said that the province has “tentatively scheduled” Sept. 8 as the day students will return to class, but it’s “dependent on the larger reopening plan.”

In a normal year, a calendar for the following school year would have already been posted.

But COVID-19 has changed everything about education in Canada.

N.S. to release return-to-school plan next week
The biggest complication for the province’s centres for education is not knowing what the spread of the disease will look like, but that’s expected to be addressed by the province once the learning plan is laid out.

The update will be livestreamed on Global News’ website.

— With files from Global News’ Karla Renic and Alexander Quon 

