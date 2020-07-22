Nova Scotia to release plan for students to return to school amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is set to provide details Wednesday about its plan for students to return to school in September as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at noon.

In a note distributed to families in the Halifax Regional Municipality in late June, Chris Boulter, regional executive director of the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, said that the province has “tentatively scheduled” Sept. 8 as the day students will return to class, but it’s “dependent on the larger reopening plan.”

In a normal year, a calendar for the following school year would have already been posted.

But COVID-19 has changed everything about education in Canada.A

The biggest complication for the province’s centres for education is not knowing what the spread of the disease will look like, but that’s expected to be addressed by the province once the learning plan is laid out.

— With files from Global News’ Karla Renic and Alexander Quon