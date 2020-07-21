Menu

Crime

Man accused of fatal Salmon Arm church shooting could be found not criminally responsible

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 8:42 pm
Matrix Savage Gathergood, has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Salmon Arm church.
Matrix Savage Gathergood, has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Salmon Arm church. Facebook / Global News

A young man accused of perpetrating a fatal shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ could be found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.

Matrix Gathergood appeared in a Salmon Arm courtroom on Tuesday for a one-day trial.

Read more: Former foster child remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim as selfless man of faith

He’s accused of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the April 2019 shooting which occurred during a Sunday morning church service.

Gordon Parmenter, a 78-year-old church elder, was killed in the shooting and fellow parishioner Paul Derkach was shot in the leg, but survived.

Read more: Judge concerned about delays as alleged Salmon Arm church shooter appears in court

Gathergood has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Gathergood’s lawyer is arguing he should be found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.

Defence counsel pointed out that a psychiatrist treating Gathergood felt that, on the day of the shooting, Gathergood was experiencing psychotic symptoms that were part of schizophrenia and that those symptoms robbed Gathergood of the ability to appreciate when something was morally wrong.

Read more: A year after Salmon Arm, B.C., church shooting, victim’s family sees reasons for hope

The psychiatrist testified that Gathergood had a paranoid perception of the world and believed, irrationally, that the victim, Gordon Parmenter, was a mortal danger to him.

A justice is expected to rule on whether or not Gathergood should be found not criminally responsible on Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds gather in Salmon Arm to remember church elder killed during Sunday service
Hundreds gather in Salmon Arm to remember church elder killed during Sunday service
