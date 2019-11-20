Accused murderer in Salmon Arm church shooting now facing arson charge

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of first-degree murder in a Salmon Arm slaying is now facing another charge.

Online court documents show that Matrix Gathergood has been charged with arson.

Crown counsel says the arson charge is connected with a fire at Gord Parmenter’s house on March 14, 2019, according to Vernon radio station CJIB.

The house was destroyed by the fire.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm church shooting victim recently lost home in suspicious fire

One month later, on April 14, a shooting took place inside a Salmon Arm church. One man, 78-year-old Parmenter, was killed while another man was injured.

Witnesses told Global News that Gathergood was wrestled to the ground at the murder scene by parishioners before being arrested by police.

Story continues below advertisement

The next day, Gathergood was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

2:09 Alleged Salmon Arm church shooter charged with first-degree murder Alleged Salmon Arm church shooter charged with first-degree murder

At the time, Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said at least one of the victims was known to the accused, and that the shooting wasn’t believed to be religiously motivated.

Gathergood will return to court on Dec. 3 for a psychiatric report.

2:08 Salmon Arm shooting survivor remembers slain church elder Salmon Arm shooting survivor remembers slain church elder